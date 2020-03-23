Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP), Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the CQP stock while also putting a $41.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Bernstein in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CQP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CQP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.83.

The shares of the company added by 9.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.20 while ending the day at $22.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a -587.95% decline from the average session volume which is 394950.0 shares. CQP had ended its last session trading at $20.20. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 CQP 52-week low price stands at $17.75 while its 52-week high price is $49.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. generated 1.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.79%. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $39.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.64% to reach $48.56/share. It started the day trading at $41.00 and traded between $38.37 and $34.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRG’s 50-day SMA is 48.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.90. The stock has a high of $54.52 for the year while the low is $30.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.65%, as 7.09M CQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of Essential Utilities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,103,947 shares of WTRG, with a total valuation of $993,700,760. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $808,474,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Essential Utilities Inc. shares by 18.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,248,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,723,629 shares of Essential Utilities Inc. which are valued at $483,818,587. In the same vein, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Essential Utilities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,297,094 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,000,000 shares and is now valued at $430,100,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Essential Utilities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.