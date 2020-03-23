Expensive Market, What To Buy? Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brixmor Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Hold the BRX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BRX is Hold in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.97.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.69 while ending the day at $10.14. During the trading session, a total of 5.2 million shares were traded which represents a -74.62% decline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. BRX had ended its last session trading at $9.61. BRX 52-week low price stands at $8.36 while its 52-week high price is $22.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.18% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.52 and $1.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RFP’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.48. The stock has a high of $8.31 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.09%, as 1.25M BRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 446.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,548,190 shares of RFP, with a total valuation of $81,258,185. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more RFP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,911,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,854,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,571 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. which are valued at $12,911,640. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.