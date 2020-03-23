Expensive Market, What To Buy? Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stephens was of a view that APY is Overweight in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that APY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.54.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.96 while ending the day at $3.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.02 million shares were traded which represents a -319.69% decline from the average session volume which is 957850.0 shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $3.45. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APY 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $43.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 35.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.15%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is now rated as Neutral. Dougherty & Company also rated ATRO as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ATRO could surge by 65.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.39% to reach $21.33/share. It started the day trading at $10.69 and traded between $8.7701 and $7.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRO’s 50-day SMA is 22.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.62. The stock has a high of $44.34 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 859095.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.71%, as 976,878 APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of Astronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 263.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The International Value Advisers LLC bought more ATRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The International Value Advisers LLC purchasing 742,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,807,887 shares of ATRO, with a total valuation of $56,915,869. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,232,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by 6.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,814,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,133 shares of Astronics Corporation which are valued at $36,781,476. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,222 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,744,931 shares and is now valued at $35,369,751. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Astronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.