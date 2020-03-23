AUY Stock: Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Is Still Worth a Bite

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -8.54% on 03/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.50 before closing at $2.57. Intraday shares traded counted 38.7 million, which was -59.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.22M. AUY’s previous close was $2.81 while the outstanding shares total 998.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.84, and a growth ratio of 0.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.39, with weekly volatility at 29.68% and ATR at 0.48. The AUY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.78 and a $4.94 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Yamana Gold Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 365.7 million million total, with 387.4 million as their total liabilities.

AUY were able to record 71.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 317.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Yamana Gold Inc. recorded a total of 357.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.7% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -29.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 163.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 194.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 998.22M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AUY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AUY attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Yamana Gold Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AUY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.86.