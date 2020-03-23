Analysts Turn Mixed On Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SRC is Overweight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that SRC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.03.

The shares of the company added by 11.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.37 while ending the day at $25.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -132.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. SRC had ended its last session trading at $23.21. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 1.34. SRC 52-week low price stands at $18.37 while its 52-week high price is $54.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.16%. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. The Benchmark Company also rated LSXMA as Initiated on October 09, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that LSXMA could surge by 54.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.31% to reach $55.50/share. It started the day trading at $29.75 and traded between $22.96 and $25.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSXMA’s 50-day SMA is 45.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.25. The stock has a high of $51.11 for the year while the low is $22.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.79%, as 4.81M SRC shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 885.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,860,360 shares of LSXMA, with a total valuation of $663,812,281. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LSXMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $364,000,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by 23.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,070,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 786,040 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group which are valued at $181,807,079. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,462,780 shares and is now valued at $154,682,383. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.