Analysts Turn Mixed On Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

The shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oxford Square Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.47.

The shares of the company added by 9.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.04 while ending the day at $2.32. During the trading session, a total of 709873.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.4% decline from the average session volume which is 456810.0 shares. OXSQ had ended its last session trading at $2.11. OXSQ 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Oxford Square Capital Corp. generated 16.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Stephens also rated AUB as Resumed on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that AUB could surge by 39.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.48% to reach $34.83/share. It started the day trading at $26.54 and traded between $21.76 and $20.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUB’s 50-day SMA is 31.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.54. The stock has a high of $40.20 for the year while the low is $19.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.90%, as 1.56M OXSQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.01% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 335.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -27,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,089,482 shares of AUB, with a total valuation of $210,841,195. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more AUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $171,512,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,252,588 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,241 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation which are valued at $156,211,967. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,584,275 shares and is now valued at $136,336,339. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.