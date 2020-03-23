Analysts Turn Mixed On Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

The shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. CLSA was of a view that MLCO is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that MLCO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.02.

The shares of the company added by 4.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.34 while ending the day at $13.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a -22.21% decline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. MLCO had ended its last session trading at $12.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited currently has a market cap of $6.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 1.87. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MLCO 52-week low price stands at $11.34 while its 52-week high price is $26.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited generated 1.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.37%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is now rated as Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated SONM as Initiated on July 18, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that SONM could surge by 85.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.26% to reach $3.83/share. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.55 and $0.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONM’s 50-day SMA is 2.8300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.7100. The stock has a high of $18.26 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 305236.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.19%, as 311,921 MLCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 96.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,692,081 shares of SONM, with a total valuation of $10,707,035.

Similarly, GrizzlyRock Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by 60.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,379,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 517,712 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. which are valued at $4,000,077. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Sonim Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 569,652 shares and is now valued at $1,651,991. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.