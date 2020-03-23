Analysts Turn Mixed On Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the KOS stock while also putting a $1.10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $4. Bernstein was of a view that KOS is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that KOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.58.

The shares of the company added by 14.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.51 while ending the day at $0.61. During the trading session, a total of 14.39 million shares were traded which represents a -64.68% decline from the average session volume which is 8.74 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $0.53. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 228.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is now rated as Hold. Sidoti also rated BNED as Downgrade on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that BNED could surge by 57.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.32% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.61 and traded between $1.49 and $1.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNED’s 50-day SMA is 3.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.65. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.74%, as 3.75M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.56% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 402.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BNED shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 323,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,099,306 shares of BNED, with a total valuation of $20,188,703. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BNED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,081,342 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by 4.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,278,976 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 97,341 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. which are valued at $7,543,411. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 857,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,198,411 shares and is now valued at $7,276,740. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.