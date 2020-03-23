Analysts Turn Mixed On Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

The shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynex Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that DX is Buy in its latest report on February 18, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that DX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.79.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.16 while ending the day at $11.84. During the trading session, a total of 896469.0 shares were traded which represents a -125.26% decline from the average session volume which is 397970.0 shares. DX had ended its last session trading at $11.08. DX 52-week low price stands at $7.04 while its 52-week high price is $20.34.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Dynex Capital Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. JP Morgan also rated GDEN as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GDEN could surge by 82.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.90% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $5.18 and traded between $4.01 and $3.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDEN’s 50-day SMA is 16.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.36. The stock has a high of $21.67 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 279073.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.79%, as 412,443 DX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 122.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,449,713 shares of GDEN, with a total valuation of $39,881,328. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GDEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,982,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Golden Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,184,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,670 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $19,279,378. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Golden Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.