Analysts Turn Mixed On DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

The shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DCP Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Hold the DCP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Jefferies was of a view that DCP is Buy in its latest report on October 15, 2019. Mizuho thinks that DCP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.45.

The shares of the company added by 27.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 8.74 million shares were traded which represents a -411.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. DCP had ended its last session trading at $3.34. DCP Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 DCP 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $34.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DCP Midstream LP generated 1000000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.16%. DCP Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated BAH as Upgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $81 suggesting that BAH could surge by 30.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.64% to reach $83.58/share. It started the day trading at $69.59 and traded between $62.51 and $57.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAH’s 50-day SMA is 74.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.56. The stock has a high of $82.00 for the year while the low is $56.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.06%, as 3.71M DCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.98, while the P/B ratio is 8.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more BAH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 15,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,653,500 shares of BAH, with a total valuation of $1,187,394,550. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,047,852,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares by 31.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,154,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,974,733 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation which are valued at $581,430,324. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,730 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,157,330 shares and is now valued at $296,417,629. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.