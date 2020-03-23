Analysts Turn Mixed On Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The shares of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cedar Fair L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Buy the FUN stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $60. Stifel was of a view that FUN is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2018. Macquarie thinks that FUN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.50.

The shares of the company added by 16.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.05 while ending the day at $18.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -153.19% decline from the average session volume which is 582960.0 shares. FUN had ended its last session trading at $15.63. Cedar Fair L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.69. FUN 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cedar Fair L.P. generated 182.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2185.71%. Cedar Fair L.P. has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Barclays also rated NI as Downgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that NI could surge by 30.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.10% to reach $30.25/share. It started the day trading at $24.032 and traded between $21.235 and $21.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NI’s 50-day SMA is 28.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.35. The stock has a high of $30.67 for the year while the low is $19.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.72%, as 5.92M FUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of NiSource Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,997,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,937,405 shares of NI, with a total valuation of $1,430,368,683. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,181,662,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NiSource Inc. shares by 2.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,625,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 668,808 shares of NiSource Inc. which are valued at $665,388,332. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NiSource Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 960,047 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,094,350 shares and is now valued at $542,949,337. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of NiSource Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.