Analysts Turn Mixed On Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Outperform the ABR stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $11. JP Morgan was of a view that ABR is Underweight in its latest report on October 24, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that ABR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.90.

The shares of the company added by 7.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.80 while ending the day at $4.82. During the trading session, a total of 5.16 million shares were traded which represents a -205.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. ABR had ended its last session trading at $4.48. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $545.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 1.61. ABR 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.94%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. JP Morgan also rated MAT as Initiated on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MAT could surge by 48.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.71% to reach $14.44/share. It started the day trading at $9.42 and traded between $8.30 and $7.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAT’s 50-day SMA is 12.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.91. The stock has a high of $14.83 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 58.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.04%, as 59.19M ABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.12% of Mattel Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more MAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -23,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,508,839 shares of MAT, with a total valuation of $607,289,212. EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $486,434,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Mattel Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,932,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,400 shares of Mattel Inc. which are valued at $459,011,911. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Mattel Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,837 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,750,556 shares and is now valued at $409,709,055. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mattel Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.