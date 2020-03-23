Analysts Turn Mixed On Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aphria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APHA is Neutral in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that APHA is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.14.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.0701 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 6.21 million shares were traded which represents a -2.76% decline from the average session volume which is 6.04 million shares. APHA had ended its last session trading at $2.36. APHA 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -650.0%. Aphria Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 47.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.51% to reach $37.18/share. It started the day trading at $23.62 and traded between $16.93 and $19.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 35.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.18. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.29%, as 2.49M APHA shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $366,792,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,547,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $132,784,432. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $121,139,374. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.