Analysts Turn Mixed On Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amkor Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Outperform the AMKR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AMKR is Hold in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Citigroup thinks that AMKR is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.47.

The shares of the company added by 7.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.40 while ending the day at $6.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.17 million shares were traded which represents a -115.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. AMKR had ended its last session trading at $6.48. Amkor Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.92. Amkor Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AMKR 52-week low price stands at $5.40 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amkor Technology Inc. generated 895.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.76%. Amkor Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.634 and traded between $0.39 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 1.8600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1500. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.63%, as 22.43M AMKR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,033,720 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $11,816,650. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,675,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,514,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,659 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $9,263,992. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,585 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,808,293 shares and is now valued at $6,397,932. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.