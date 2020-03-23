Analysts Turn Mixed On AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)

The shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AGNC Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Outperform the AGNC stock while also putting a $20.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AGNC is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 03, 2019. UBS thinks that AGNC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.63.

The shares of the company added by 4.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.12 while ending the day at $9.83. During the trading session, a total of 20.07 million shares were traded which represents a -121.33% decline from the average session volume which is 9.07 million shares. AGNC had ended its last session trading at $9.38. AGNC 52-week low price stands at $6.25 while its 52-week high price is $19.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. AGNC Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.83 and traded between $1.80 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IFMK’s 50-day SMA is 0.6100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1400. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 369759.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.51%, as 404,924 AGNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.76% of iFresh Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 246.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Geode Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,723 shares of IFMK, with a total valuation of $19,731. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IFMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,159 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 53.55% of iFresh Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.