Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $65. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that ZG is Overweight in its latest report on July 19, 2019. SunTrust thinks that ZG is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.30.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.67 while ending the day at $26.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -143.1% decline from the average session volume which is 837120.0 shares. ZG had ended its last session trading at $25.00. Zillow Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ZG 52-week low price stands at $18.65 while its 52-week high price is $66.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.65%. Zillow Group Inc. has the potential to record -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. CL King also rated PETQ as Initiated on September 28, 2018, with its price target of $49 suggesting that PETQ could surge by 55.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.58% to reach $40.40/share. It started the day trading at $21.815 and traded between $16.2723 and $17.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PETQ's 50-day SMA is 28.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.52. The stock has a high of $36.33 for the year while the low is $16.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.86%, as 3.19M shorted shares were recorded. At the moment, only 13.64% of PetIQ Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 307.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Eos Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,472,687 shares of PETQ, with a total valuation of $108,000,566. Fred Alger Management LLC meanwhile sold more PETQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,496,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. increased its PetIQ Inc. shares by 4.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,809,780 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,691 shares of PetIQ Inc. which are valued at $56,284,158. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its PetIQ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 530,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,686,236 shares and is now valued at $52,441,940. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of PetIQ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.