Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Mosaic Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. JP Morgan was of a view that MOS is Underweight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that MOS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.34.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.92 while ending the day at $9.59. During the trading session, a total of 10.58 million shares were traded which represents a -75.47% decline from the average session volume which is 6.03 million shares. MOS had ended its last session trading at $8.22. The Mosaic Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MOS 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $28.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Mosaic Company generated 519.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 186.21%. The Mosaic Company has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23.50. Hovde Group also rated UCBI as Downgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that UCBI could surge by 34.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.11% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.45 and traded between $19.66 and $18.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UCBI’s 50-day SMA is 26.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.16. The stock has a high of $31.66 for the year while the low is $16.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 2.10M MOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of United Community Banks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UCBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -309,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,138,544 shares of UCBI, with a total valuation of $251,131,735. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,093,109 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,323,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,111 shares of United Community Banks Inc. which are valued at $82,334,365. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,560 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,854,061 shares and is now valued at $70,695,091. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of United Community Banks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.