Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

The shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tellurian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Neutral the TELL stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $2. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TELL is Underweight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TELL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.38.

The shares of the company added by 26.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $1.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.13 million shares were traded which represents a -28.62% decline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. TELL had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Tellurian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TELL 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $11.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tellurian Inc. generated 64.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Tellurian Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.64% to reach $45.14/share. It started the day trading at $26.76 and traded between $23.01 and $22.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAZ’s 50-day SMA is 38.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.98. The stock has a high of $44.95 for the year while the low is $23.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.39%, as 3.09M TELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Lazard Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.15, while the P/B ratio is 3.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 939.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 389,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,101,564 shares of LAZ, with a total valuation of $361,838,022. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LAZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $347,837,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by 10.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,991,503 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 774,398 shares of Lazard Ltd which are valued at $286,255,637. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lazard Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 321,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,530,709 shares and is now valued at $269,749,996. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Lazard Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.