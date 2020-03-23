Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Safehold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company added by 9.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.7362 while ending the day at $52.00. During the trading session, a total of 788162.0 shares were traded which represents a -195.36% decline from the average session volume which is 266850.0 shares. SAFE had ended its last session trading at $47.34. SAFE 52-week low price stands at $19.40 while its 52-week high price is $66.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.0%. Safehold Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. First Analysis Sec also rated MMS as Upgrade on May 08, 2018, with its price target of $81 suggesting that MMS could surge by 34.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.56% to reach $79.75/share. It started the day trading at $63.67 and traded between $56.49 and $51.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMS’s 50-day SMA is 68.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.74. The stock has a high of $82.02 for the year while the low is $46.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.23%, as 1.60M SAFE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 454.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 58,949 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,950,473 shares of MMS, with a total valuation of $438,018,808. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,061,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its MAXIMUS Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,275,959 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,538 shares of MAXIMUS Inc. which are valued at $269,470,936. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MAXIMUS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,433 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,083,760 shares and is now valued at $131,318,555. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of MAXIMUS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.