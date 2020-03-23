Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneMain Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Outperform the OMF stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Wedbush was of a view that OMF is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that OMF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.06.

The shares of the company added by 8.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.25 while ending the day at $18.28. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a -267.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. OMF had ended its last session trading at $16.89. OneMain Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 2.53. OMF 52-week low price stands at $12.21 while its 52-week high price is $46.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.1%. OneMain Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts published a research note on March 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.31% to reach $3.80/share. It started the day trading at $1.17 and traded between $0.81 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BW’s 50-day SMA is 3.9100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8800. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 919133.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.92%, as 955,164 OMF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 190.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The B. Riley Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,911,608 shares of BW, with a total valuation of $28,683,173. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC meanwhile sold more BW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,550,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, SCW Capital Management LP decreased its Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,646,211 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $6,831,776. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,536 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,467,547 shares and is now valued at $6,090,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.84% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.