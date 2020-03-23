Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

The shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $40 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medallia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. ROTH Capital was of a view that MDLA is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that MDLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.22.

The shares of the company added by 5.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.28 while ending the day at $21.05. During the trading session, a total of 5.92 million shares were traded which represents a -225.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. MDLA had ended its last session trading at $19.93. Medallia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 MDLA 52-week low price stands at $16.67 while its 52-week high price is $44.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Medallia Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.67% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.54 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSI’s 50-day SMA is 1.5900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2000. The stock has a high of $9.50 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.81%, as 6.02M MDLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.97% of Stage Stores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -91.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.27% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Axar Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,300,000 shares of SSI, with a total valuation of $2,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $617,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Stage Stores Inc. shares by 74.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 840,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 357,878 shares of Stage Stores Inc. which are valued at $487,437. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stage Stores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 707,354 shares and is now valued at $410,265. Following these latest developments, around 9.80% of Stage Stores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.