Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

The shares of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ING Groep N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ING is Outperform in its latest report on March 21, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that ING is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.47.

The shares of the company added by 4.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.52 while ending the day at $5.04. During the trading session, a total of 13.99 million shares were traded which represents a -151.16% decline from the average session volume which is 5.57 million shares. ING had ended its last session trading at $4.81. ING Groep N.V. currently has a market cap of $19.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.41, with a beta of 1.72. ING 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $13.72.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.92%. ING Groep N.V. has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -41.18% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $0.756 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BURG’s 50-day SMA is 0.5900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7000. The stock has a high of $2.95 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30836.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -71.90%, as 8,665 ING shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 401.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more BURG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -10,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,817 shares of BURG, with a total valuation of $22,159. Truist Bank (Private Banking) meanwhile bought more BURG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,338 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.