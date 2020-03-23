Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX), Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.35.

The shares of the company added by 7.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $6.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -157.19% decline from the average session volume which is 681590.0 shares. EQX had ended its last session trading at $5.72. EQX 52-week low price stands at $3.65 while its 52-week high price is $10.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Equinox Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.82% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $33.27 and traded between $29.544 and $26.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEF’s 50-day SMA is 38.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.95. The stock has a high of $50.37 for the year while the low is $23.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.98%, as 1.91M EQX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Greif Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 240.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GEF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,678,645 shares of GEF, with a total valuation of $130,003,314. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,722,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Greif Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,849,117 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,044 shares of Greif Inc. which are valued at $65,347,795. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Greif Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 701,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,214,236 shares and is now valued at $42,911,100. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Greif Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.