Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Outperform the DRH stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $9.50. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that DRH is Underweight in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that DRH is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.27.

The shares of the company added by 13.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.03 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 9.84 million shares were traded which represents a -181.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. DRH had ended its last session trading at $3.44. DRH 52-week low price stands at $1.96 while its 52-week high price is $11.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.60% to reach $53.50/share. It started the day trading at $26.55 and traded between $20.05 and $22.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCBI’s 50-day SMA is 48.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.14. The stock has a high of $66.61 for the year while the low is $19.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.28%, as 1.30M DRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 599.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,629,679 shares of TCBI, with a total valuation of $217,965,287. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,646,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by 19.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,658,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 425,710 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $125,139,440. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 115,892 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,264,879 shares and is now valued at $106,630,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.