Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS), LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

The shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chico’s FAS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Market Perform the CHS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CHS is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 29, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that CHS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 8.39 million shares were traded which represents a -216.69% decline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. CHS had ended its last session trading at $1.74. Chico’s FAS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CHS 52-week low price stands at $1.29 while its 52-week high price is $5.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chico’s FAS Inc. generated 63.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Chico’s FAS Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 27, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.61% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.80 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LITB’s 50-day SMA is 1.0000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1600. The stock has a high of $1.81 for the year while the low is $0.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11025.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -83.33%, as 1,838 CHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 141.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AEB Capital LLC sold more LITB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AEB Capital LLC selling -345,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,279,046 shares of LITB, with a total valuation of $3,016,722.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 377,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,691 shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $347,053. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,400 shares and is now valued at $1,288. Following these latest developments, around 13.46% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.