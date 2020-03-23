Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

The shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $64 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on June 10, 2019, to Outperform the APLT stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.65.

The shares of the company added by 7.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.78 while ending the day at $27.00. During the trading session, a total of 525361.0 shares were traded which represents a -102.37% decline from the average session volume which is 259610.0 shares. APLT had ended its last session trading at $25.19. Applied Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 APLT 52-week low price stands at $7.95 while its 52-week high price is $57.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.64%. Applied Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at WBB Securities published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Canaccord Genuity also rated PRTK as Initiated on January 02, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that PRTK could surge by 80.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.21% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $3.10 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTK’s 50-day SMA is 3.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.74. The stock has a high of $6.39 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.93%, as 7.03M APLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.48% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PRTK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -309,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,139,873 shares of PRTK, with a total valuation of $10,228,593. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more PRTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,614,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,315,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,282 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $6,290,274. In the same vein, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,010,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,258,000 shares and is now valued at $6,013,240. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.