2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

The shares of PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolarityTE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Buy the PTE stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on January 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. National Securities was of a view that PTE is Sell in its latest report on January 28, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that PTE is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.34.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $1.02. During the trading session, a total of 656084.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.04% decline from the average session volume which is 585590.0 shares. PTE had ended its last session trading at $0.97. PolarityTE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 PTE 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $13.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PolarityTE Inc. generated 10.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. PolarityTE Inc. has the potential to record -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.75% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.4951 and traded between $0.38 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE's 50-day SMA is 1.1400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2200. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 4.67M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.77% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 666.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.63% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 44.03% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.