2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $19.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.34.

The shares of the company added by 11.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.85 while ending the day at $6.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -57.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $6.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.84. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.85 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $107. Jefferies also rated EGP as Initiated on November 30, 2018, with its price target of $99 suggesting that EGP could surge by 31.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.07% to reach $131.91/share. It started the day trading at $108.50 and traded between $96.59 and $89.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGP’s 50-day SMA is 129.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 126.59. The stock has a high of $142.69 for the year while the low is $86.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 817575.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.13%, as 791,985 GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 245.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 157,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,878,406 shares of EGP, with a total valuation of $739,091,986. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $612,943,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its EastGroup Properties Inc. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,669,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,437 shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. which are valued at $335,620,142. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EastGroup Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 141,612 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,133,284 shares and is now valued at $268,217,797. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of EastGroup Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.