2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)

The shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AudioCodes Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2018, to Buy the AUDC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 26, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Needham was of a view that AUDC is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2017. Northland Capital thinks that AUDC is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.33.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.8456 while ending the day at $19.34. During the trading session, a total of 934829.0 shares were traded which represents a -123.75% decline from the average session volume which is 417810.0 shares. AUDC had ended its last session trading at $18.43. AudioCodes Ltd. currently has a market cap of $523.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 163.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.56, with a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AUDC 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.73.

The AudioCodes Ltd. generated 64.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.07% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.35 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.6700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8300. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.92%, as 5.33M AUDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.35% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.88% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.