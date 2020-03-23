2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

The shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akero Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the AKRO stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Jefferies was of a view that AKRO is Buy in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that AKRO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $35.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.88 while ending the day at $16.88. During the trading session, a total of 545544.0 shares were traded which represents a -173.3% decline from the average session volume which is 199610.0 shares. AKRO had ended its last session trading at $15.65. Akero Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.70 AKRO 52-week low price stands at $10.78 while its 52-week high price is $34.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.42% to reach $50.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.26 and traded between $22.05 and $22.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXT’s 50-day SMA is 41.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.35. The stock has a high of $58.00 for the year while the low is $22.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.75%, as 4.69M AKRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Textron Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 466,655 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,834,742 shares of TXT, with a total valuation of $1,292,490,525. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,004,611,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Textron Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,603,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,946 shares of Textron Inc. which are valued at $592,900,435. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Textron Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 251,345 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,747,469 shares and is now valued at $436,347,241. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Textron Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.