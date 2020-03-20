Two Stocks To Tuck Away: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.49.

The shares of the company added by 38.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.89 while ending the day at $7.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -298.79% decline from the average session volume which is 539240.0 shares. TRTX had ended its last session trading at $5.40. TRTX 52-week low price stands at $4.88 while its 52-week high price is $21.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.82% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.40 and traded between $5.25 and $6.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 19.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.50. The stock has a high of $34.93 for the year while the low is $5.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.94%, as 1.67M TRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 941.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more VNOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -168,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,179,000 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $163,661,570. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,753,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 16.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,431,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 628,982 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $79,017,104. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,123,713 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,721,763 shares and is now valued at $66,359,034. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.