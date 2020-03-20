Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

The shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SCYNEXIS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Buy the SCYX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2017. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on July 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Needham was of a view that SCYX is Hold in its latest report on May 09, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that SCYX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.75.

The shares of the company added by 20.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5551 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 678127.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. SCYX had ended its last session trading at $0.55. SCYNEXIS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 SCYX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $1.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SCYNEXIS Inc. generated 41.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. SCYNEXIS Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Ayrton Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TBLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $583,210 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares by 9.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 832,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -86,500 shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. which are valued at $149,895. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 117,079 shares and is now valued at $21,074. Following these latest developments, around 6.65% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.