Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Outperform the RES stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that RES is Sell in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.90.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.63.

The shares of the company added by 27.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.95 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a -41.56% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $1.97. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 50.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is now rated as Hold. Stifel also rated SUPN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that SUPN could surge by 35.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.16% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.98 and traded between $14.27 and $16.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPN’s 50-day SMA is 21.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.91. The stock has a high of $39.15 for the year while the low is $13.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.79%, as 6.23M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.28% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 608.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SUPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 304,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,932,993 shares of SUPN, with a total valuation of $142,714,544. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SUPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,486,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 68.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,888,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,176,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $51,955,120. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 103,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,684,725 shares and is now valued at $30,308,203. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.