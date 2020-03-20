Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The shares of Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parsley Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Stifel was of a view that PE is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.09.

The shares of the company added by 23.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.14 while ending the day at $5.08. During the trading session, a total of 10.05 million shares were traded which represents a -25.01% decline from the average session volume which is 8.04 million shares. PE had ended its last session trading at $4.12. Parsley Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 1.41. Parsley Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PE 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $22.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Parsley Energy Inc. generated 20.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. Parsley Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $280. Even though the stock has been trading at $167.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.67% to reach $258.00/share. It started the day trading at $167.37 and traded between $153.45 and $160.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LHX’s 50-day SMA is 209.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 203.81. The stock has a high of $230.99 for the year while the low is $149.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.98%, as 2.48M PE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 441,897 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,428,583 shares of LHX, with a total valuation of $3,643,883,717. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,676,593,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares by 27.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,873,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,821,034 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,952,203,120. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,733 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,337,207 shares and is now valued at $1,846,245,940. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.