Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $8. Wells Fargo was of a view that NBL is Overweight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Stifel thinks that NBL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.69.

The shares of the company added by 30.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.94. During the trading session, a total of 32.29 million shares were traded which represents a -299.13% decline from the average session volume which is 8.09 million shares. NBL had ended its last session trading at $3.02. Noble Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NBL 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $28.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Energy Inc. generated 484.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Noble Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Even though the stock has been trading at $105.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.56% to reach $165.38/share. It started the day trading at $127.46 and traded between $101.34 and $122.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDB’s 50-day SMA is 151.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 143.34. The stock has a high of $184.78 for the year while the low is $93.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.62%, as 7.95M NBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.81% of MongoDB Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MDB shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 172,170 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,949,967 shares of MDB, with a total valuation of $1,059,869,968. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,042,680,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by 10.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,054,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 385,029 shares of MongoDB Inc. which are valued at $618,308,505. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 608,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,650,068 shares and is now valued at $556,635,370. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of MongoDB Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.