Two Stocks To Tuck Away: MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MTG is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2018. Macquarie thinks that MTG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.60.

The shares of the company added by 25.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.15 while ending the day at $7.35. During the trading session, a total of 10.56 million shares were traded which represents a -194.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $5.87. MGIC Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 1.52. MTG 52-week low price stands at $4.34 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Citigroup also rated NFG as Resumed on March 07, 2018, with its price target of $54 suggesting that NFG could surge by 29.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $47.50/share. It started the day trading at $35.78 and traded between $33.01 and $33.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NFG’s 50-day SMA is 41.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.26. The stock has a high of $61.71 for the year while the low is $32.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.56%, as 5.80M MTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of National Fuel Gas Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 730.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more NFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,144,023 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,041,697 shares of NFG, with a total valuation of $331,016,527. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $306,600,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its National Fuel Gas Company shares by 6.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,792,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,020 shares of National Fuel Gas Company which are valued at $285,280,020. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its National Fuel Gas Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,464 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,984,178 shares and is now valued at $145,860,757. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of National Fuel Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.