Two Stocks To Tuck Away: IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.78.

The shares of the company added by 19.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.12 while ending the day at $0.16. During the trading session, a total of 627131.0 shares were traded which represents a -76.31% decline from the average session volume which is 355700.0 shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.13. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $1.50.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 6.81 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $277. Guggenheim also rated IDXX as Initiated on May 23, 2019, with its price target of $276 suggesting that IDXX could surge by 36.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $205.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $303.60/share. It started the day trading at $207.95 and traded between $185.03 and $193.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDXX’s 50-day SMA is 267.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 269.80. The stock has a high of $296.25 for the year while the low is $199.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.11%, as 1.27M IZEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.54, while the P/B ratio is 93.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IDXX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -20,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,300,546 shares of IDXX, with a total valuation of $2,367,081,962. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IDXX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,305,014,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fundsmith LLP increased its IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,591,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,883 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $1,168,684,214. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,902 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,771,848 shares and is now valued at $959,973,034. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.