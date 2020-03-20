Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

The shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Devon Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $15. Scotiabank was of a view that DVN is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Citigroup thinks that DVN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.24.

The shares of the company added by 21.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $6.55. During the trading session, a total of 13.87 million shares were traded which represents a -65.28% decline from the average session volume which is 8.39 million shares. DVN had ended its last session trading at $5.41. Devon Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DVN 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $35.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Devon Energy Corporation generated 1.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Devon Energy Corporation has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated MSM as Downgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that MSM could surge by 32.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.32% to reach $74.40/share. It started the day trading at $54.845 and traded between $50.28 and $50.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSM’s 50-day SMA is 67.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.93. The stock has a high of $80.56 for the year while the low is $48.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.15%, as 1.63M DVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.68% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 743.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MSM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 94,864 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,686,147 shares of MSM, with a total valuation of $289,697,608. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,489,883 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… decreased its MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares by 33.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,432,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,227,181 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. which are valued at $150,392,729. In the same vein, NewSouth Capital Management, Inc. decreased its MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,617 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,643,205 shares and is now valued at $101,582,933. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.