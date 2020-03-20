Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The shares of Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $37 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Benefitfocus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2019, to Sector Perform the BNFT stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Wedbush was of a view that BNFT is Outperform in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that BNFT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.98.

The shares of the company added by 34.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.18 while ending the day at $8.32. During the trading session, a total of 752916.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.15% decline from the average session volume which is 515170.0 shares. BNFT had ended its last session trading at $6.18. BNFT 52-week low price stands at $6.09 while its 52-week high price is $50.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Benefitfocus Inc. generated 130.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Benefitfocus Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.01% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.22 and traded between $3.37 and $4.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 4.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.64. The stock has a high of $8.17 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.10%, as 1.93M BNFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $28,262,048. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,257,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 26.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,137,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,061,112 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $17,930,329. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,712 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,708,710 shares and is now valued at $12,943,398. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.