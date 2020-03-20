Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

The shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Sell the AMC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. The Benchmark Company was of a view that AMC is Hold in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that AMC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.13.

The shares of the company added by 36.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.38 while ending the day at $3.37. During the trading session, a total of 8.53 million shares were traded which represents a -125.73% decline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. AMC had ended its last session trading at $2.47. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 AMC 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $17.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. generated 275.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 445.71%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated ESI as Resumed on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ESI could surge by 45.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.46% to reach $13.57/share. It started the day trading at $8.17 and traded between $6.08 and $7.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESI’s 50-day SMA is 11.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.60. The stock has a high of $12.74 for the year while the low is $5.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.44%, as 11.82M AMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.31% of Element Solutions Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ESI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,034,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,634,476 shares of ESI, with a total valuation of $255,952,206. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ESI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,780,851 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bares Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Element Solutions Inc shares by 11.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,088,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,415,548 shares of Element Solutions Inc which are valued at $115,211,624. In the same vein, Elliott Management Corp. decreased its Element Solutions Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,944,381 shares and is now valued at $113,712,119. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Element Solutions Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.