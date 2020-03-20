Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

The shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $36 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. UBS was of a view that ACHC is Neutral in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that ACHC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.74.

The shares of the company added by 23.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.22 while ending the day at $14.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -137.25% decline from the average session volume which is 733290.0 shares. ACHC had ended its last session trading at $11.84. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 0.77. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACHC 52-week low price stands at $11.09 while its 52-week high price is $35.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. generated 124.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $69.78/share. It started the day trading at $50.88 and traded between $48.01 and $48.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRB’s 50-day SMA is 69.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.39. The stock has a high of $79.92 for the year while the low is $47.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.74%, as 3.15M ACHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 984.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,233,648 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,317,921 shares of WRB, with a total valuation of $1,162,725,216. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WRB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $837,613,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its W. R. Berkley Corporation shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,203,523 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,035 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation which are valued at $685,064,534. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W. R. Berkley Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,618,558 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,239,577 shares and is now valued at $553,205,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.