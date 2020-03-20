The Futility of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Fundamentals

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.08% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $66.22 before closing at $67.04. Intraday shares traded counted 5.87 million, which was -61.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.64M. PGR’s previous close was $72.15 while the outstanding shares total 631.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.98,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.52, with weekly volatility at 9.50% and ATR at 4.66. The PGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.92 and a $84.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Progressive Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PGR were able to record 5.9 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 152.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.26 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Progressive Corporation recorded a total of 10.74 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.3 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.34 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 631.40M with the revenue now reading 1.84 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Griffith Susan Patricia sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.72, for a total value of 1,986,438. As the sale deal closes, the CRM President, Murphy John Jo now sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 583,851. Also, Claims President, Sieger Michael D sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 75.00 per share, with a total market value of 251,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Claims President, Sieger Michael D now holds 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 271,068. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Progressive Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.94.