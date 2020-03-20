Should You Buy Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 124.49% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.51 before closing at $8.80. Intraday shares traded counted 13.26 million, which was -1033.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.17M. GES’s previous close was $3.92 while the outstanding shares total 84.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.96, and a growth ratio of 2.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.28, with weekly volatility at 55.57% and ATR at 1.87. The GES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.64 and a $23.58 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Guess’ Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $739.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GES, the company has in raw cash 110.09 million on their books with 189.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 997.59 million million total, with 656.77 million as their total liabilities.

GES were able to record -77.03 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -100.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -28.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Guess’ Inc. (GES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Guess’ Inc. recorded a total of 615.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 386.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 229.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 84.09M with the revenue now reading 0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GES attractive?

In related news, Director, Bolla Gianluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.56, for a total value of 195,600. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and Director, ALBERINI CARLOS now bought 150,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,117,397. Also, CEO and Director, ALBERINI CARLOS bought 197,183 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 12. The shares were price at an average price of 14.49 per share, with a total market value of 2,857,182. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Bolla Gianluca now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Guess’ Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.80.