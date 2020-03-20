Ride Out The Next Market Storm With TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

The shares of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $28 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPI Composites Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2020, to Neutral the TPIC stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Raymond James was of a view that TPIC is Strong Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TPIC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.93.

The shares of the company added by 17.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.185 while ending the day at $11.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -139.2% decline from the average session volume which is 576010.0 shares. TPIC had ended its last session trading at $9.63. TPI Composites Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TPIC 52-week low price stands at $9.35 while its 52-week high price is $31.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TPI Composites Inc. generated 71.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1650.0%. TPI Composites Inc. has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated BAX as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that BAX could surge by 17.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.59% to reach $95.25/share. It started the day trading at $85.20 and traded between $77.16 and $78.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAX’s 50-day SMA is 87.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.62. The stock has a high of $95.00 for the year while the low is $69.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 4.96M TPIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Baxter International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.92, while the P/B ratio is 5.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 233,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,422,144 shares of BAX, with a total valuation of $3,207,096,360. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more BAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,606,595,067 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Baxter International Inc. shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,462,111 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,543 shares of Baxter International Inc. which are valued at $2,292,262,405. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Baxter International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 317,197 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,872,320 shares and is now valued at $1,992,622,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.11% of Baxter International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.