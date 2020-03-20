Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

The shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Michaels Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Sell the MIK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MIK is Underperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that MIK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.34.

The shares of the company added by 18.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.24 while ending the day at $1.73. During the trading session, a total of 7.66 million shares were traded which represents a -39.32% decline from the average session volume which is 5.5 million shares. MIK had ended its last session trading at $1.46. The Michaels Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $328.34 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 1.29. MIK 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Michaels Companies Inc. generated 409.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.4%. The Michaels Companies Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.59% to reach $20.30/share. It started the day trading at $7.243 and traded between $5.56 and $6.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARR’s 50-day SMA is 18.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.64. The stock has a high of $21.15 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.91%, as 2.03M MIK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.50% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 977.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 353,746 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,722,363 shares of ARR, with a total valuation of $175,780,323. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,883,317 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by 7.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,329,079 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,819 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. which are valued at $42,109,748. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,001,410 shares and is now valued at $36,185,493. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.