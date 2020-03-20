Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.01 million shares were traded which represents a -469.27% decline from the average session volume which is 704340.0 shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $2.28. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.65 while its 52-week high price is $34.03.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is now rated as Outperform. Jefferies also rated MRNS as Resumed on March 05, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that MRNS could surge by 69.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 25.58% to reach $5.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.2446 and $1.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNS’s 50-day SMA is 2.2000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0500. The stock has a high of $5.40 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.39%, as 5.32M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more MRNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,502,840 shares of MRNS, with a total valuation of $16,257,100.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.