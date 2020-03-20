Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

The shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rattler Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the RTLR stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Piper Sandler was of a view that RTLR is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that RTLR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.86.

The shares of the company added by 16.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.80. During the trading session, a total of 901275.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.35% decline from the average session volume which is 496980.0 shares. RTLR had ended its last session trading at $3.27. Rattler Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RTLR 52-week low price stands at $3.21 while its 52-week high price is $20.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Rattler Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.69% to reach $111.25/share. It started the day trading at $92.38 and traded between $81.87 and $83.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDA’s 50-day SMA is 105.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.15. The stock has a high of $114.01 for the year while the low is $80.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 787162.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.49%, as 783,305 RTLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of IDACORP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 278.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IDA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 173,516 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,389,998 shares of IDA, with a total valuation of $617,529,407. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IDA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $558,321,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IDACORP Inc. shares by 9.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,455,582 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 122,269 shares of IDACORP Inc. which are valued at $140,667,444. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its IDACORP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 214,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,252,242 shares and is now valued at $121,016,667. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of IDACORP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.