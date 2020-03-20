Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST), QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $129 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Post Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 116. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that POST is Market Perform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that POST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $119.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $70.67 while ending the day at $74.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -186.22% decline from the average session volume which is 637450.0 shares. POST had ended its last session trading at $78.15. Post Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 58.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.38, with a beta of 0.46. Post Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 POST 52-week low price stands at $74.78 while its 52-week high price is $113.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Post Holdings Inc. generated 815.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.42%. Post Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Wells Fargo also rated QEP as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that QEP could surge by 91.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.59% to reach $5.11/share. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.4002 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 2.5500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9400. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.14%, as 25.02M POST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.97% of QEP Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,050,861 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,663,759 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $80,243,458. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,823,546 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,564,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -158,568 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $39,519,806. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,924,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,043,268 shares and is now valued at $33,847,353. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.