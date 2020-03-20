Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peabody Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Neutral the BTU stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BTU is Buy in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Clarksons Platou thinks that BTU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.50.

The shares of the company added by 15.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -10.35% decline from the average session volume which is 2.46 million shares. BTU had ended its last session trading at $3.29. Peabody Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BTU 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $30.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Peabody Energy Corporation generated 732.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 309.09%. Peabody Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is now rated as Buy. First Analysis Sec also rated RGEN as Upgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that RGEN could surge by 23.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.62% to reach $113.75/share. It started the day trading at $96.09 and traded between $86.42 and $87.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGEN’s 50-day SMA is 97.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.21. The stock has a high of $109.94 for the year while the low is $52.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 2.05M BTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of Repligen Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 198.38, while the P/B ratio is 4.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 491.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 140,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,254,826 shares of RGEN, with a total valuation of $449,813,106. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $373,226,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,287,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,354 shares of Repligen Corporation which are valued at $195,768,313. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,766 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,157,197 shares and is now valued at $184,656,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Repligen Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.