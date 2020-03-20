Ride Out The Next Market Storm With JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JBG SMITH Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.26 while ending the day at $28.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -79.95% decline from the average session volume which is 661440.0 shares. JBGS had ended its last session trading at $30.65. JBGS 52-week low price stands at $27.54 while its 52-week high price is $43.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. JBG SMITH Properties has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.35% to reach $8.85/share. It started the day trading at $0.7391 and traded between $0.60 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 2.9400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4700. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.94%, as 13.35M JBGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC bought more CPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchasing 9,630,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,046,669 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $100,766,940. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,186,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,838,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,528 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $40,361,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.